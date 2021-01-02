American rapper Nicki Minaj has for the first time shared a photo of her son.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Saturday, January 2, 2021, where she shared a photo of her son and captioned it with a beautiful message.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me," she wrote.

"Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

The rapper welcomed her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty back in September 2020.

The couple tied the knot back in October 2019 in a private wedding ceremony.

TMZ reported that while Nicki and Kenneth were at the marriage registry back in August 2019, she agreed to change her name from Onika Tanya Maraj to Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.