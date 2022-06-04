RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa is pregnant after welcoming twins almost a year ago

Odion Okonofua
American actor Nick Cannon and girlfriend Abby De La Rosa
American actor Nick Cannon and girlfriend Abby De La Rosa

Abby De La Rosa took to her Instagram page on Friday, June 3, 2022, where she shared the big news.

"IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!'' she wrote.

It would be recalled that Abby De La Rosa and Cannon welcomed a set of twins in 2021.

"✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨ Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys," Abby wrote at that time.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He has a 4-year-old son GoldenSagon” and a 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.

The 'Drumline' actor tragically lost his 5-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott in 2021.

In Jan 2022, the actor revealed that he was expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi.

Cannon has seven children already is expecting one with Bre Tiesi.
Cannon has seven children already is expecting one with Bre Tiesi.

This was after he hosted a gender reveal party with Tiesi in California.

Cannon and Tiesi gathered together with a small group of friends and were surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

Tiesi only recently finalised her divorce from Johnny Manziel.

She used to work with Cannon on his popular MTV 'Wild N Out' show.

Odion Okonofua

