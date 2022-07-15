Nick Cannon says he might welcome 3 more children this year

"That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

The host, Nischelle Turner noted how model Bre Tiesi is pregnant with Cannon’s eighth child at the same time as Abby De La Rosa, who is the mother of Cannon’s twins.

Cannon said La Rosa may also be carrying his baby.

Cannon's latest revelation is coming weeks after he revealed that he might be opting for a vasectomy.

"I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he said during an interview.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He has a 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and a 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.

He also welcomed 6-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion “Zilly” Heir, with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021.

The 'Drumline' actor tragically lost his 5-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott in 2021.