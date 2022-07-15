RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nick Cannon says he might welcome 3 more children this year

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Cannon has seven children already is expecting one with Bre Tiesi. [Instagram/NickCannon]
Cannon has seven children already is expecting one with Bre Tiesi. [Instagram/NickCannon]

The father of eight made this known during a chat with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Recommended articles

"That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now,” he said.

American actor and TV host Nick Cannon [Instagram/NickCannon]
American actor and TV host Nick Cannon [Instagram/NickCannon] Pulse Nigeria

The host, Nischelle Turner noted how model Bre Tiesi is pregnant with Cannon’s eighth child at the same time as Abby De La Rosa, who is the mother of Cannon’s twins.

Cannon said La Rosa may also be carrying his baby.

Cannon's latest revelation is coming weeks after he revealed that he might be opting for a vasectomy.

"I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have,” he said during an interview.

Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi. [Instagram/626Blaze]
Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi. [Instagram/626Blaze] Pulse Nigeria

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He has a 4-year-old son GoldenSagon” and a 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.

He also welcomed 6-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion “Zilly” Heir, with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021.

The 'Drumline' actor tragically lost his 5-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott in 2021.

In Jan 2022, the actor revealed that he was expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage bags doctorate degree from University of Kent

Tiwa Savage bags doctorate degree from University of Kent

Nick Cannon says he might welcome 3 more children this year

Nick Cannon says he might welcome 3 more children this year

A decade of Davido: Spotify shares some of the details behind his iconic debut album

A decade of Davido: Spotify shares some of the details behind his iconic debut album

Ex- BBNaija housemate Esther Agunbiade, Oga Sabinus, Mc Lively, Adaku and more; meet the cast of Africa Magic's new comedy series ‘Sisi Eko’

Ex- BBNaija housemate Esther Agunbiade, Oga Sabinus, Mc Lively, Adaku and more; meet the cast of Africa Magic's new comedy series ‘Sisi Eko’

Play Network confirms partnership with UK govt for ‘Hijack 93: The Mad Men & the Aircraft’ movie

Play Network confirms partnership with UK govt for ‘Hijack 93: The Mad Men & the Aircraft’ movie

'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

'I perform my own hits, BNXN (Buju) can't do that' Ruger boasts

'I perform my own hits, BNXN (Buju) can't do that' Ruger boasts

'I really don’t like to chase down collaborations' Omah Lay reveals

'I really don’t like to chase down collaborations' Omah Lay reveals

Olakira releases new hit single 'Polongo'

Olakira releases new hit single 'Polongo'

Trending

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

'Happiness is free' - JJC Skillz says as he reunites with family in Kano

Nigerian veteran singer Abdul Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva all loved up in new video ahead of his 80th birthday

Joke Silva and her hubby Olu Jacobs [Instagram/TNDGossip]

'Dear lesbians, leave me alone' - BBNaija's Alex cries out

Reality TV star Alex Asogwu [Instagram/AlexUnusual]