Nick Cannon insures testicles for $10 million, gets 'Most Valuable Balls' title

This tool evaluated Cannon's family jewels based on factors such as size, favourite features, and bedroom manoeuvres.

Dr. Squatch, a natural men’s soap and personal care company, facilitated the official insurance policy through MMA/Momentous to provide Cannon’s testicles with extra protection. The 43-year-old star, who has 12 children with six different women, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and the insurance.

"Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids," Cannon declared. "Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!"

Nick Cannon joins a list of celebrities who have taken out insurance policies on their body parts. Notably, Rihanna reportedly insured her legs for $1 million, while Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey took out two $35 million policies for her voice and her legs.

Cannon’s journey into fatherhood began in 2011 with the birth of twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 13, with ex-wife Carey. His other children include sons Golden, 7, and Rise, 1, and daughter Powerful, 3, with Brittany Bell; 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful, 1, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary, 1, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx, 1, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he shares two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who tragically died at 5 months old, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, born in December 2022.

In a past interview, Cannon hinted at the possibility of expanding his family further. "God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might [have more]."

As Nick Cannon continues to navigate his career and personal life, this latest move underscores his commitment to protecting his unique legacy and future family endeavours.