Nia Long files for full custody of son after breakup with Ime Udoka

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The couple ended their 13-year-old relationship in December, 2022.

Nia Long has requested for full custody of her and her ex partner's son
Nia Long has requested for full custody of her and her ex partner's son

According to reports by Entertainment Tonight, she is filing for legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old son, because her ex has 'failed to support their child'.

Based on the paperwork they received, the actress requested that he have "reasonable visitation” that is “consistent with the child's best interest”. They also detailed that the paperwork was submitted on August 14 to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, but her request is yet to be approved.

Nia Long and her son Kez
Nia Long and her son Kez Pulse Nigeria
This comes after the couple ended their decade-long relationship in 2022 over infidelity claims on Udoka's end. They had been engaged since 2015 but they split up after it became public knowledge that the Boston Celtics coach had an affair with a team staff member. He was soon suspended for breaking the rules, as the affair between the engaged head coach and the staffer was considered a violation of team guidelines.

Nia and her two sons, 22-year old Massai Z. Dorsey II and 10-year old Kez
Nia and her two sons, 22-year old Massai Z. Dorsey II and 10-year old Kez Pulse Nigeria

The couple started dating in 2010 shortly after meeting and hitting it off. The very next year, they welcomed their son to the world. Long and Udoka then announced their engagement in 2015, but never had a wedding ceremony. According to the actress, who had been engaged before, she does not believe in the need for a ceremony to prove that she loves her partner.

In her words, "But also, what does marriage really mean… that you own me now and I own you?" she added. "I don't get that part."

Since their split, Long has requested privacy and is focused on raising her children, Kez and Massai Zhivago Dorsey II from her previous relationship.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

