Former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Nengi has revealed why she decided to not be part of the Whatsapp group created for the former housemates.

In a chat with her fans during her trip to Abuja, the reality TV star said the reason she declined to be part of the group was that she doesn't want any problems.

"About the house, I am friends with who I am friends with. I don't like to force friendships. I think I am the only one that is not on the group chat," she said.

"They approached me and I told them no I don't want to be there. I don't see the need to be pretending or be in a space with people who... I don't like wahala."

Nengi was one of the housemates from the fifth season of Big Brother Naija.

The 22-year-old entrepreneur from Bayelsa state was the second runner-up of the season.