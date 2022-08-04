RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ne-Yo’s wife files for divorce, claims he fathered a child with another woman

American singer Neyo and his wife Cyrstal Renay
According to the divorce document obtained by PageSix, Renay claimed that Ne-Yo “recently fathered a minor” with his “paramour.”

She called their marriage “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

Neyo and Crystal Renay
This is coming days after Renay had accused the music star of cheating on her with “numerous” other women throughout their nearly decade-long relationship.

"8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!" she wrote.

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t,” she continued.

On Sunday, July 31, Neyo responded to his wife's post on Twitter.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted.

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, accuses him of cheating on her for 8 years
“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Renay and Neyo started dating in 2015. Neyo proposed that same year.

The couple briefly split in 2020 before remarrying in 2022, throwing a lavish ceremony in Las Vegas to celebrate their reunion.

