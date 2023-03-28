Nancy Isime names the kind of actors she prefers to kiss on set

The actress was the subject of controversy when people saw a scene with her and veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo in Shanty Town, where the latter touched the actress' boobs, and people went into a frenzy before it was revealed that the bit was done by a double.

Speaking about cases like this, Isime made it clear that many people have the impression that actors and actresses enjoy and like sex and kiss scenes. In an interview with media personality Dadaboy, the actress spoke about how she dislikes sex and kissing scenes because they are merely scripts.

She also said she prefers to share such scenes with veteran actors because they always understand the dynamics of the scene and are always professional about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, "Well, it's a script, and yes, I do kiss in movies. But why will I enjoy it? 5,000 people around you. Enjoy what? I never enjoy doing anything. There are cameras around; it's a scene. I prefer to actually have kissing scenes with seasoned actors who understand the professionalism of a kissing scene or a sex scene.

"Sex scene, of course, because everybody is all dressed up, but there is movement." So there are literally people who understand the job, are focused, and are literally just running through a script."

When asked if she would ever go topless for a role, she said, "I don’t know. I don’t know, that’s the truth. I don’t know. I’ve not been met with that kind of script. It has to be for a scene that is probably not sexual. Probably something that maybe something is happening. Like Blood Sisters now. [Something like] there’s a killer coming so there’s too much suspense for you to even look at my breast. Do you understand?

"Let me tell you something: look at Blood Sisters. They saw the side of my boob, that is enough for them to say "oh look at that scene", but nobody talked about it because the next thing fiam fiam, it’s too much, that’s what I’m saying. That kind of scenario where it’s totally necessary. But for a sex scene, I can depict sex without you know, body being open."

The issue of sex and its depiction has caused a lot of debate in the Nigerian film industry, with many calling it culturally wrong while others think it is art.

ADVERTISEMENT