ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nancy Isime names the kind of actors she prefers to kiss on set

Babatunde Lawal

The actress has shared several 'unclad' moments on screen.

Nancy Isime
Nancy Isime

Recommended articles

The actress was the subject of controversy when people saw a scene with her and veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo in Shanty Town, where the latter touched the actress' boobs, and people went into a frenzy before it was revealed that the bit was done by a double.

Speaking about cases like this, Isime made it clear that many people have the impression that actors and actresses enjoy and like sex and kiss scenes. In an interview with media personality Dadaboy, the actress spoke about how she dislikes sex and kissing scenes because they are merely scripts.

She also said she prefers to share such scenes with veteran actors because they always understand the dynamics of the scene and are always professional about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, "Well, it's a script, and yes, I do kiss in movies. But why will I enjoy it? 5,000 people around you. Enjoy what? I never enjoy doing anything. There are cameras around; it's a scene. I prefer to actually have kissing scenes with seasoned actors who understand the professionalism of a kissing scene or a sex scene.

"Sex scene, of course, because everybody is all dressed up, but there is movement." So there are literally people who understand the job, are focused, and are literally just running through a script."

When asked if she would ever go topless for a role, she said, "I don’t know. I don’t know, that’s the truth. I don’t know. I’ve not been met with that kind of script. It has to be for a scene that is probably not sexual. Probably something that maybe something is happening. Like Blood Sisters now. [Something like] there’s a killer coming so there’s too much suspense for you to even look at my breast. Do you understand?

"Let me tell you something: look at Blood Sisters. They saw the side of my boob, that is enough for them to say "oh look at that scene", but nobody talked about it because the next thing fiam fiam, it’s too much, that’s what I’m saying. That kind of scenario where it’s totally necessary. But for a sex scene, I can depict sex without you know, body being open."

The issue of sex and its depiction has caused a lot of debate in the Nigerian film industry, with many calling it culturally wrong while others think it is art.

ADVERTISEMENT
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nancy Isime names the kind of actors she prefers to kiss on set

Nancy Isime names the kind of actors she prefers to kiss on set

Wizkid & Tems wins 2023 iHeart Radio Award

Wizkid & Tems wins 2023 iHeart Radio Award

Whitemoney drags BBNaija women, says they waste their time on the show

Whitemoney drags BBNaija women, says they waste their time on the show

Biodun Stephen shares update on 'Introducing the Kujus' sequel

Biodun Stephen shares update on 'Introducing the Kujus' sequel

Khosi and Ipeleng tie to clinch final 'BBTitans' Head of House title

Khosi and Ipeleng tie to clinch final 'BBTitans' Head of House title

Here's what we know about Netflix's 'African Folktales, Reimagined'

Here's what we know about Netflix's 'African Folktales, Reimagined'

10 Davido songs that capture his evolution (2011 - 2022)

10 Davido songs that capture his evolution (2011 - 2022)

Brymo says he doesn't blame Igbos for AFRIMA loss

Brymo says he doesn't blame Igbos for AFRIMA loss

Wizkid, 1da Banton, Tekno feature on the theme song for 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

Wizkid, 1da Banton, Tekno feature on the theme song for 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido reportedly spends over ₦900 million on new Lamborghini [Gistreel]

Davido reportedly spends over ₦300 million on new Lamborghini

Omotola and Matthew Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade and husband celebrate 27th year as a couple

Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe [Instagram/MercyAigbe]

Mercy Aigbe struggles to stay awake after Sahur during Ramadan

Broda Shaggi among leading YouTube creators of 2021 [Instagram]

Broda Shaggi say he makes over ₦‎20 million a month from creating contents