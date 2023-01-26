ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

Babatunde Lawal

Nollywood veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo, aka RMD, has spoken about the sultry movie scene he played with Nancy Isime (or her double) in the Netflix series Shanty Town.

RMD, Nancy Isime [Legit]
RMD, Nancy Isime [Legit]

A scene from 'Shanty Town' went viral a few hours after the movie premiered online due to RMD touching the boobs of the actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scene sparked controversy, with many wondering if Isime really went nude for the movie. She later addressed the issue and credited the scene to her double.

Speaking about the scene, veteran actor RMD shared the video of a scene with actor Chidi Mokeme, who played the role of "Scar."

Captioning the video, RMD said he knows that people are more interested in the scene with Isime.

He also wrote that his friends also want to play the role.

In his words, "I know this is not the scene of Chief Fernandez you all want to talk about... Now my friends want to play the roles I play so they can be touching things"e so they can be "touching things."

Shanty Town is currently streaming on Netflix.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him

Yemi Alade reacts to rumors of being pregnant for Togo's president

Yemi Alade reacts to rumors of being pregnant for Togo's president

Charle Okocha reveals why he has never been married despite having 2 kids

Charle Okocha reveals why he has never been married despite having 2 kids

'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

'BBTitans': Blue Aiva sets pulse racing as she flaunt boobs in Biggie's house

Jason Njoku advises men on the kind of women to marry

Jason Njoku advises men on the kind of women to marry

Deyemi Okanlawon tells Nigerian politicians to stop pretending they work for their money

Deyemi Okanlawon tells Nigerian politicians to stop pretending they work for their money

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak position on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak position on Billboard Hot 100

‘Dark October’: Parents of slain students call Linda Ikeji and Netflix to suspend movie premiere

‘Dark October’: Parents of slain students call Linda Ikeji and Netflix to suspend movie premiere

Boy Spyce returns with new single, 'Folake'

Boy Spyce returns with new single, 'Folake'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'The Real Housewives of Abuja'

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

Oscars-Oscar-Academy-Awards-Statue-Placeholder [Variety]

Oscar snubs Viola Davis and 'The Woman King' - See full list of nominations

BBTitans Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi

BBTitans: Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi after Yemi pulls out

Khosi [BBTitan]

BBTitans: Khosi says dating a Nigerian in South Africa is a taboo