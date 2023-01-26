A scene from 'Shanty Town' went viral a few hours after the movie premiered online due to RMD touching the boobs of the actress.
'Shanty Town': RMD speaks on scene with Nancy Isime, says friends want to 'touch things' like him
Nollywood veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo, aka RMD, has spoken about the sultry movie scene he played with Nancy Isime (or her double) in the Netflix series Shanty Town.
The scene sparked controversy, with many wondering if Isime really went nude for the movie. She later addressed the issue and credited the scene to her double.
Speaking about the scene, veteran actor RMD shared the video of a scene with actor Chidi Mokeme, who played the role of "Scar."
Captioning the video, RMD said he knows that people are more interested in the scene with Isime.
He also wrote that his friends also want to play the role.
In his words, "I know this is not the scene of Chief Fernandez you all want to talk about... Now my friends want to play the roles I play so they can be touching things"e so they can be "touching things."
Shanty Town is currently streaming on Netflix.
