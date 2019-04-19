Artist: Simi

Album Title: Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. I

Genre: Sentimental Ballad, afropop, afro-fusion, afro-soul, afro&B, EDM/Moombahton

Date of Release: April 19, 2019

Producers: Oscar (Tracks, 1, 4, 8 10, 11, 12, 13), Legendury Beatz (Track 2), VTek (3, 6, 9), Sess (Track 5)

Album Art:

Length: 13 Tracks, 38 minutes

Features: 4 – Patoranking, Adekunle Gold, Falz, Maleek Berry

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway: For a short while, the question has been when blessed songbird will release a new album. Her last album, ‘Simisola’ was 53 minutes of unadulterated genre-fluid music that permeated the soul with several doses in rush of appreciation.

With ‘Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. I,’ she has finally responded in ‘Simi-fashion,’ the constant evolution of her undoubted ability as a singer-songwriter. On this album, there is a slight shift from the relatively-afro-centric feel to nearly all the songs on 'Simisola' as she shows her maturation, all in the space of just two years.

On her Instagram page, @Simplysimi, the singer attached the following message to the picture of a tracklist to the new album and it reads, "When I was compiling this album, I knew I wanted to dedicate it to my daddy, Engr. Charles Oladele Ogunleye - who passed in 2014. I’m blessed to have come this far. I’m blessed that it was possible for me. I do not take this for granted.

"I couldn’t possibly be more thankful for this journey. To have amazing people like you supporting me everyday is absolute Magic! I love you. #OmoCharlieChampagne is OUT NOW!!!! Yessss! I’m thankful to all the amazing people that made this possible -

"I also want to say a massive thank you to @patorankingfire @falzthebahdguy @maleekberry and my "lover na bessss friend Adekunle Kosoko - as well @vtekdawesome @legendurybeatz and @sessbeats.

"If it’s 12am in your area, go on all the platforms and listen to #OmoCharlieChampagne Vol. 1 - link in my bio. LIKE I SAID, IT'S MY M******* BIRTHDAY AND FOR MY BIRTHDAY PRESENT, SHARE MY ALBUM!!!!"

You can download 'Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. I' HERE.

You can stream 'Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. I' HERE.