Naira Marley’s daughter brags about father’s wealth

In the viral clip, the eight-year-old confidently asserts that her father is richer than the fathers of all her peers.

She goes on to advise others not to get too carried away when their fathers make money, suggesting that it could never surpass the immense wealth of her own father.

Her exact words were, "My dad is richer than any of your dads. So watch out because my dad is richer than any of your dads. So don't be too excited. I bet the first time your dad had £100, you were very excited. Don't be too excited. My dad has more money."

While the young Marlian's video has caused quite a stir on social media, it has also gathered mixed reactions.

Some critics were unimpressed by her lack of humility at such a young age and questioned Naira Marley's role in her upbringing.

Fans and critics alike have voiced their concerns and criticisms regarding her remarks, stating the importance of instilling values of modesty and humility in children, regardless of their family's wealth or status.

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tega Dominic also expressed her strong disapproval as others criticised the little girl for her 'insensitive' words.

