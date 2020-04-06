There are reports that Naira Marley has turned himself into the police for disobeying a government order.

Marley was among the guests who showed up at Funke Akindele's house party on Sunday, April 6, 2020.

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, The state police command spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said Naira Marley arrived at the SCID office on Monday, April 6 and has been interrogated.

He will also be charged to court for violating the restriction orders.

Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz who are the main culprit were arraigned before the Ogba Magistrate Court on Monday, April 6 where they were sentenced to community service and fined N200, 000 for defiling the government's stay at home order.

The couple is also to go into self-isolation for fourteen days in an undisclosed location.