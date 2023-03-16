Naira Marley stands with Sanwo-Olu for second term

Naira Marley, in the late hours of Wednesday, March 15, took to an Instagram live video to express himself and declare his support for Sanwo-Olu.

The 'Soapy' crooner claimed that Sanwo-Olu is the best man for the job. He also noted that there had been significant development in infrastructure and other aspects of the state, and this could be publicly verified.

Drumming his point home, Naira Marley noted that for the continuity and stability of Lagos, the state needs an experienced man like Sanwo-Olu, who is already knowledgeable based on what he has done so far in the state.

He said he is not a supporter of any political party, but he believes Sanwo-Olu has been exceptional, while clarifying that this wasn't any form of promotional deal but his choice.

“I’m not (for the) All Progressives Congress, I’m not (for the) Peoples Democratic Party, I’m not (for the) Labour Party…but where Lagos is going right now, we don’t need to start testing at all. I think Sanwo-Olu is the right person for the job. This is not a paid promo or nothing. He has achieved a lot, he also has experience,” he said.