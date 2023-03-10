ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Johnson endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

Babatunde Lawal

Just like the general elections, the forthcoming gubernatorial elections have also divided celebrities, with many solidly behind their preferred candidate.

Mercy Johnson and Sanwo-Olu [Within Nigeria]
Mercy Johnson and Sanwo-Olu [Within Nigeria]

Popular actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has declared her support for the reelection of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recommended articles

Declaring her support for the current governor, she shared images of ‘The Sanwo-Olu Scorecard,' which highlighted the different sectors of the economy Sanwo-Olu excelled at.

She wrote, “This is why my choice is Governor Babajide Sanwoolu; His efforts that have improved healthcare, women’s development, transportation, entrepreneurship, education, and infrastructure in Lagos State. Key points for me include the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, entrepreneurship support, and all the work behind the scenes helping women who have been victims of domestic violence to supporting their entrepreneurship. His results can be seen and measured. Yes, there is still a lot of work left to do, but I believe in my heart that he can and will do as he says. #SanwoAgain #VoteSanwoolu @jidesanwoolu.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like the general elections, the forthcoming gubernatorial elections have also divided celebrities, with many solidly behind their preferred candidate. Just yesterday, Iyabo Ojo declared her support for one of Sanwo-Olu's greatest rivals, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBTitans: Miracle takes a break from Khosi to focus on Ipeleng

BBTitans: Miracle takes a break from Khosi to focus on Ipeleng

BBTitans: Marvin opens up on relationship with Yaya

BBTitans: Marvin opens up on relationship with Yaya

BBTitans: Thabang says life is peaceful without Yemi and Nelisa

BBTitans: Thabang says life is peaceful without Yemi and Nelisa

Seun Kuti says Obasanjo's supporters are oppressors

Seun Kuti says Obasanjo's supporters are oppressors

Mildred Okwo's 'La Femme Anjola' debuts on Apple TV

Mildred Okwo's 'La Femme Anjola' debuts on Apple TV

Mercy Johnson endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

Mercy Johnson endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

Falz tags celebrities who support tribalism senseless, says they should be bullied

Falz tags celebrities who support tribalism senseless, says they should be bullied

Burna Boy makes history as 'Last Last' gets RIAA platinum plaque

Burna Boy makes history as 'Last Last' gets RIAA platinum plaque

Apple Music announces J-Smash & K.Keed as featured artists for March edition of Rap Life Africa

Apple Music announces J-Smash & K.Keed as featured artists for March edition of Rap Life Africa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, netizens weigh in

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, social media users weigh in

Seun Kuti [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

Seun Kuti claims Lagos State belongs to the Portuguese

Adeniyi Johnson finally shares the name of his bundle of joy

Adeniyi Johnson shares the names of his bundles of joy

Kwam 1 and his wife Emanuella

Kwam 1 addresses why he didn't kiss his wife in viral video