Popular actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has declared her support for the reelection of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Mercy Johnson endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term
Just like the general elections, the forthcoming gubernatorial elections have also divided celebrities, with many solidly behind their preferred candidate.
Recommended articles
Declaring her support for the current governor, she shared images of ‘The Sanwo-Olu Scorecard,' which highlighted the different sectors of the economy Sanwo-Olu excelled at.
She wrote, “This is why my choice is Governor Babajide Sanwoolu; His efforts that have improved healthcare, women’s development, transportation, entrepreneurship, education, and infrastructure in Lagos State. Key points for me include the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, entrepreneurship support, and all the work behind the scenes helping women who have been victims of domestic violence to supporting their entrepreneurship. His results can be seen and measured. Yes, there is still a lot of work left to do, but I believe in my heart that he can and will do as he says. #SanwoAgain #VoteSanwoolu @jidesanwoolu.”
Just like the general elections, the forthcoming gubernatorial elections have also divided celebrities, with many solidly behind their preferred candidate. Just yesterday, Iyabo Ojo declared her support for one of Sanwo-Olu's greatest rivals, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng