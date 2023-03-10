Mercy Johnson endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

She wrote, “This is why my choice is Governor Babajide Sanwoolu; His efforts that have improved healthcare, women’s development, transportation, entrepreneurship, education, and infrastructure in Lagos State. Key points for me include the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, entrepreneurship support, and all the work behind the scenes helping women who have been victims of domestic violence to supporting their entrepreneurship. His results can be seen and measured. Yes, there is still a lot of work left to do, but I believe in my heart that he can and will do as he says. #SanwoAgain #VoteSanwoolu @jidesanwoolu.”