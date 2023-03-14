'My white wedding already happened' - Seyi Shay opens up on wedding

In a recent podcast, the actress was asked by a fan about her wedding, saying, "In an interview with ‘Blank Digital, you talked about your white wedding coming soon; how far away is it?"

In response to the question, she said the white wedding had already taken place. She also admitted that she never had plans to get married but only wanted to have kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her words, 'My white wedding already happened. I’m a married woman, Okay, so, I’ve been cuffed. I think he will say he’s been cuffed. But, we already did that and it was lovely, beautiful. And I never really wanted to get married, really. My whole life, I just wanted to have a kid. But I feel like getting married to be something that you know, it just happens because you feel like it feels right. And it felt right."

The singer gave birth to her first child last year. Prior to that, in January 2022, she said in an interview that her partner was to blame for her success as rumors of her being pregnant spread.