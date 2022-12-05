Since the birth of her daughter in April 2022, well-known Nigerian singer Seyi Shay has been out of the public eye for months.
Seyi Shay returns to the stage with her baby after 7-month hiatus
The singer-songwriter gave birth to her baby named Issa Love on April 16, 2022.
However, she just made her first outing with the child over the weekend on December 4, 2022.
The singer brought her daughter along for a performance at the Soul Royalty Festival in London. She shared a video of her with videographer and musician Drvnce captioned "last night @soulroyaltyfestical was very lit."
The mother of one made the internet gush after posting pictures of herself and her daughter backstage as well as a picture of her performing with the baby.
“My daughter is going to have so many great stories to tell,” she captioned one of the images she shared on her Insta-story.
The singer announced the birth of her daughter on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Sharing the good news with her fans and followers on Instagram, she wrote, "The eagle has landed. What a journey it has been. Thank you all for your wishes. We love you. Watch this space for more diaries."
Shay is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress. The singer recorded her first major milestone when she wrote and produced three original songs for the soundtrack to Konami's game, 'Crime Life: Gang Wars.' She is one of Africa's leading female singers.
