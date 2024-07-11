ADVERTISEMENT
My everything - Actress Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughter's 23rd birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Today, she celebrates her first fruit.

Mercy Aigbe and her daughter Michelle [Instagram/Michellio]
Mercy Aigbe and her daughter Michelle [Instagram/Michellio]

On July 11, 2024, Aigbe posted pictures of her daughter from her recent birthday photo shoot and in the pictures, Michelle was seen sporting a long, fitted black gown. The actress then celebrated her growth, highlighting how proud she was of her, and then prayed for her in the caption.

She wrote, "Chapter 23 unlocked. 💥 Happy birthday to my first fruit, my love, my everything! May almighty God continue to keep you from evil an, grant all of your heart desires! You will continue to thrive in every area of your life! I am super proud of the woman you have become! Have a blast my big baby, love you."

Well-wishers promptly took to Aigbe's comment section to felicitate the celebrant on her special day.

A happy follower wrote, "Happy birthday, Michelle. 🎊🎂🎉 may God continue to guide and protect you."

"She looks so much like you," another follower observed.

"Happy birthday, gorgeous darling. The lines will keep falling for you in pleasant places," an Instagram user prayed.

Mercy Aigbe is a renowned Yoruba film actress who started her career starring in soap operas, including the popular TV drama series Papa Ajasco. She is currently married to Kazim Adeoti, popularly known as Adekaz; she converted to Islam shortly after tying the knot with him. However, her two children, Michelle and Olajuwon, came from her previous marriage to her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

My everything - Actress Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughter's 23rd birthday

