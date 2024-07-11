My everything - Actress Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughter's 23rd birthday

On July 11, 2024, Aigbe posted pictures of her daughter from her recent birthday photo shoot and in the pictures, Michelle was seen sporting a long, fitted black gown. The actress then celebrated her growth, highlighting how proud she was of her, and then prayed for her in the caption.

She wrote, "Chapter 23 unlocked. 💥 Happy birthday to my first fruit, my love, my everything! May almighty God continue to keep you from evil an, grant all of your heart desires! You will continue to thrive in every area of your life! I am super proud of the woman you have become! Have a blast my big baby, love you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Well-wishers promptly took to Aigbe's comment section to felicitate the celebrant on her special day.

A happy follower wrote, "Happy birthday, Michelle. 🎊🎂🎉 may God continue to guide and protect you."

"She looks so much like you," another follower observed.

"Happy birthday, gorgeous darling. The lines will keep falling for you in pleasant places," an Instagram user prayed.