My aunt was the right person to go into the house with - Nne of Ndi Nne duo

Following the pair's eviction on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Nne appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Outsyd by Pulse, where she opened up about the experience of being in the house with her aunt.

She explained, "I loved having a family member with me, someone who knew me and could take this journey with me. I loved almost every part of being with her, she was the right person to go into the house with. When it comes to things I didn't like, I can't think of anything right now because it was mostly good."

"What makes her the right person? You said she was the right person," asked the host.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting how well they complimented each other, Nne noted that going into the show with her aunt helped her step out of her introverted shell

"She was the right person because she is family, she is blood and she understands me. I'm an introvert and she's an extrovert so we kind of compliment each other about the downsides to each other and where we don't shine the brightest, the other person helps lift the other person up," she said.

Recall that after votes by the viewers were collated, the bottom four pairs up for eviction were Floruish (DJ Flo and Rhuthee), Zinwe, (Zion and Chinwe), Radicals (Fairme David and Michky) and Ndi Nne. Bestowed the power to evict a pair, as the custodians of the BBNaija house, Streeze (Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge) evicted the Ndi Nne pair.

Despite having a good start since the beginning of the show, emerging as the first custodian and Head of House of the season, Ndi Nne became the second pair to be evicted after the Tami duo.

ADVERTISEMENT