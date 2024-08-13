ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My aunt was the right person to go into the house with - Nne of Ndi Nne duo

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says she loved every part of being with her aunt.

Ndi Nne [BBN]
Ndi Nne [BBN]

Recommended articles

Following the pair's eviction on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Nne appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Outsyd by Pulse, where she opened up about the experience of being in the house with her aunt.

She explained, "I loved having a family member with me, someone who knew me and could take this journey with me. I loved almost every part of being with her, she was the right person to go into the house with. When it comes to things I didn't like, I can't think of anything right now because it was mostly good."

"What makes her the right person? You said she was the right person," asked the host.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting how well they complimented each other, Nne noted that going into the show with her aunt helped her step out of her introverted shell

"She was the right person because she is family, she is blood and she understands me. I'm an introvert and she's an extrovert so we kind of compliment each other about the downsides to each other and where we don't shine the brightest, the other person helps lift the other person up," she said.

Recall that after votes by the viewers were collated, the bottom four pairs up for eviction were Floruish (DJ Flo and Rhuthee), Zinwe, (Zion and Chinwe), Radicals (Fairme David and Michky) and Ndi Nne. Bestowed the power to evict a pair, as the custodians of the BBNaija house, Streeze (Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge) evicted the Ndi Nne pair.

Despite having a good start since the beginning of the show, emerging as the first custodian and Head of House of the season, Ndi Nne became the second pair to be evicted after the Tami duo.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My aunt was the right person to go into the house with - Nne of Ndi Nne duo

My aunt was the right person to go into the house with - Nne of Ndi Nne duo

Chinne spent 8 years trying to get into 'BBNaija' house but only lasted 2 weeks

Chinne spent 8 years trying to get into 'BBNaija' house but only lasted 2 weeks

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries

Multichoice talent factory 2025 calls for entries

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

All of una dey mad - Phyna blasts Twitter influencers

All of una dey mad - Phyna blasts Twitter influencers

All the records set by Asake's 'Lungu Boy'

All the records set by Asake's 'Lungu Boy'

Omoni Oboli announces birth of her first grandchild

Omoni Oboli announces birth of her first grandchild

Charly Boy advises P-Square to resolve feud privately

Charly Boy advises P-Square to resolve feud privately

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Pulse Sports

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Emptied my account ,sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

I emptied my account, sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

Patrick Doyle used to be married to actress Ireti Doyle

Saying 'I've never been happier' was not a dig at anyone - Patrick Doyle

King Sunny Ade

King Sunny Ade opens up on his relationship with Onyeka Onwenu

Ngozi Nwosu

A person once slapped me because of a role I played - Ngozi Nwosu