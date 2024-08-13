ADVERTISEMENT
Chinne spent 8 years trying to get into 'BBNaija' house but only lasted 2 weeks

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She also revealed that it was her idea to go into the house with her niece.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Morning Rush show hosted by Osi, the newly evicted aunt and niece pair spoke about their short time in the Big Brother Naija house. Chinne, the aunt, shared her journey and the brief experience she had on the show.

Osi asked, "A lot of people had a lot to say when you guys first got into the show, aunt and niece. How did you guys get together to get to the audition to get into the house? Whose idea was it?"

Chinne responded, "Actually, it was my idea because I have been trying to go into Big Brother for like 8 years, so every year I kept on trying and trying until this year and it was a dual reason. So I buzzed her up, like, 'Yo, it's not going to be a bad idea if we do this together, and the rest is history."

Osi then asked Nne about her reaction to her aunt's idea to go to the show together. He asked, "When she came to you with the idea to go into the house as a couple, how did you take it? "

"At first, I wasn't as enthusiastic, but down the line, I saw reason and here we are today o, we made it," Nne said.

Next, they spoke about their strategy in the house, noting that their only strategy was to be their authentic selves. Nne also stressed that, unlike the popular belief of some social media users, going into the house with her aunt did not ruin their chances.

"Going into the house with my aunt didn't mess up my strategy. Our strategy was to be 100% ourselves and authentic and she helped me to be as authentic as possible on the show. The eviction came as a shock because I feel like we were a strong pair and we didn't deserve to leave that early." Nne replied.

See the full interview below:

