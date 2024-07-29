BBNaija 9: Ndi Nne team emerges winner of the first custodian challenge

Just yesterday, 14 pairs of housemates were introduced to the audience. With a range of reactions following each introduction, the aunt and niece duo was considered an unlikely pair.

However, in a surprising turn of events, they emerged winners when housemates engaged in a challenge a few hours into their stay in the house.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The rule of the game was to rummage in a dirty pool of bottles and find the one with the custodian badge in it. Represented by a member of each pair, the housemates participated dutifully in the games.

Nne won the challenge for her pair. Following the team's victory, they got immunity for the week and a chance to be able to influence nominations.