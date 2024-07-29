BBNaija 9: Ndi Nne team emerges winner of the first custodian challenge

Recommended articles
Just yesterday, 14 pairs of housemates were introduced to the audience. With a range of reactions following each introduction, the aunt and niece duo was considered an unlikely pair.
However, in a surprising turn of events, they emerged winners when housemates engaged in a challenge a few hours into their stay in the house.
The rule of the game was to rummage in a dirty pool of bottles and find the one with the custodian badge in it. Represented by a member of each pair, the housemates participated dutifully in the games.
Nne won the challenge for her pair. Following the team's victory, they got immunity for the week and a chance to be able to influence nominations.
The show will be running for 10 weeks and the audience anticipates lots of twists and turns as the 28 housemates play for the ₦100 million prize money.