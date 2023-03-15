Mr. Macaroni serves Lege Miami with ₦‎50 million lawsuit for defamation

The latter made this known in a now-deleted Instagram post in which he shared the letter with the public.

The actor who was accused of making defamatory and derogatory comments about the comedian informed Falana and Falana’s chambers, who issued the lawsuit, that he is friends with Mr. Macaroni and believes the comedian did not mean his statements.

In the video, he expressed his admiration for Mr. Falana and promised to pay him a visit. He also urged Mr. Falana not to worry about his disagreements with Mr. Macaroni, as they were friends and would resolve their issues behind closed doors.

This is coming after Lege Miami called out Mr. Macaroni over his message to Nigerian youths.

Mr. Macaroni shared a video advising young Nigerians against engaging in tribal wars and letting politicians use them as a tool of destruction.

Reacting to it, Lege Miami took to his Instagram page to call out the skitmaker. He questioned why Mr. Macaroni was always involving himself in youth affairs and why he was trying to paint the President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government in a bad light.