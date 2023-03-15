ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Macaroni serves Lege Miami with ₦‎50 million lawsuit for defamation

Babatunde Lawal

This is coming after Lege Miami called out Mr Macaroni over his message to Nigerian youths.

The latter made this known in a now-deleted Instagram post in which he shared the letter with the public.

The actor who was accused of making defamatory and derogatory comments about the comedian informed Falana and Falana’s chambers, who issued the lawsuit, that he is friends with Mr. Macaroni and believes the comedian did not mean his statements.

In the video, he expressed his admiration for Mr. Falana and promised to pay him a visit. He also urged Mr. Falana not to worry about his disagreements with Mr. Macaroni, as they were friends and would resolve their issues behind closed doors.

This is coming after Lege Miami called out Mr. Macaroni over his message to Nigerian youths.

Mr. Macaroni shared a video advising young Nigerians against engaging in tribal wars and letting politicians use them as a tool of destruction.

Reacting to it, Lege Miami took to his Instagram page to call out the skitmaker. He questioned why Mr. Macaroni was always involving himself in youth affairs and why he was trying to paint the President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government in a bad light.

In his words, "Debo what’s your problem, ki lo fe. Your Oga don do one, you wan start another thing. If our government no good, the Hausas wouldn’t support us. Some parts of Igbos supported us and this is Lagos State. You are giving them wrong information. Mr devil what’s your information, can’t you leave the youths alone. Are you the only youth? You are even older than me so you aren’t a youth anymore. You are old, stop all the things you are doing. [sic]"

Mr. Macaroni serves Lege Miami with ₦‎50 million lawsuit for defamation

