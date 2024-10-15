RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr Macaroni reacts to controversial video of children reenacting his skit

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stresses that people must showcase kids talents in ways appropriate for their respective ages.

Mr Macaroni stresses that children should be raised right [Instagram/Mrmacaroni]
The video in which one of the female children was dressed in a crop top and a mini skirt, gained traction on X on October 14, 2024, and received backlash from adults. This skit in particular showed younger versions of Mr Macaroni's character: the sugar daddy, an interested young lady and his wife, who chased the lady away.

An outraged X user wrote, "Since Gen Z started giving birth a lot of things are all for the camera. You will find them fixing weavon caps with frontal on the head of a baby. Everything is content to them. Parenting education needs to be passed down to these new generation parents."

"There are so many roles children can play. This is not one of them. Mr macaroni's content isn't tailored for the underaged, so getting underage to play this is pretty cringe, immodest, and irresponsible."

Another X user expressed her displeasure, saying, "This shouldn't be encouraged...Children are watching and would see flirting and intimacy as something to try out before the right time."

Amid the backlash faced by the producers of the underaged version of the skit, Mr Macaroni took to X on October 15, 2024, to address parents and guardians. In his post, he emphasised the need for caution when deciding the kind of content children should be involved in.

The actor wrote, "Dear parents and guardians, I understand the urge to want to make the most out of our uniquely talented children. I, however, strongly believe that we must apply caution while doing so. We must showcase their talents in ways appropriate for their respective ages. We must put our children first and groom them right. That way, we are able to develop the durability and longevity of their talent as opposed to a short viral moment. We owe them and our society that guidance. My love always."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

Mr Macaroni reacts to controversial video of children reenacting his skit

