Mr Ibu's ode to his wife on her birthday will make you love love

Taking to his Instagram, Mr. Ibu wrote a message to celebrate his partner. He showered her with praise and said she is beautiful, understanding, and encouraging.

The actor stated that no words in his dictionary could convey his feelings for her.

He wrote, "Happy birthday, My Dear Wife! @realiburess. I am so blessed to have you as my life partner. Such a beautiful, understanding, and encouraging partner. To my beautiful wife, I hope this year brings you as much joy and happiness as you have brought and continue to bring into my life. Happy birthday, my first class! Honey, no words in my dictionary can convey my feelings for you. Thanks for blessing me with amazing children. Happy birthday."

Weeks earlier, Mr. Ibu had praised his wife while sharing a rare family portrait.

The actor, who recently had a near-death experience, posted a lovely family portrait on Instagram with his wife and children.