John Okafor (Mr Ibu) says he was poisoned at an event in Abuja

Mr Ibu is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu
John Okafor aka Mr Ibu

Nollywood actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu has revealed that he was recently poisoned at an event in Abuja.

The movie veteran has been hospitalised at the hospital for days.

Okafor made this known during a chat with Saturday Beats.

John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Pinterest]
John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Pinterest]

"I just got poisoned again. It seems my enemies are using me to rehearse (their powers). This time, I wasn’t poisoned in the village. I was poisoned in Abuja last week at an entertainment event. I really cannot explain how I was poisoned because it was a gathering of people, though it was not a big event," he said.

“I am recuperating, although I have neither worked out nor driven since I got ill. However, I intend to take a walk this (Friday) evening, because I am hopeful that I would get better. I am eating well now, and I’m prepared to go back on set any moment from now.”

Mr Ibu first revealed that he was poisoned back in 2020 by his staff who were paid by his detractors.

"I nor dey take alcohol and people go say the belle is big. All the food wen I dey chop na small small food na since them give me that poison. I don dey take medicine so the thing don dey come down now I don dey see my legs. Before I nor dey see my legs," he said.

He went on to narrate how he was poisoned again in his office and left to die by his staff.

Mr Ibu and wife, Stella Maris
Mr Ibu and wife, Stella Maris

"Here in my office, they brought the first poison, I took it. I was falling around and nobody came to ask. Even the workers did not enter here even though they were hearing me fall around. I vomited something in my bathroom," he said.

"They paid them and gave them enough money to make sure they eliminate me. All these plans are from Enugu, my townspeople, and age grades that are surprised that I can own some things, build some houses, buy a house in Lagos. They asked them to go and kill me.''

Okafor is a Nigerian actor and comedian.

He is considered to be one of Nigeria's most talented comic characters.

