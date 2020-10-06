Nigerian actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu has recounted how his staff poisoned him a few years ago.

In an Interview with Nigizietv, the movie star recounted how his staff were paid by his kinsmen to eliminate him because of his successful career.

"I nor dey take alcohol and people go say the belle is big. All the food wen I dey chop na small small food na since them give me that poison. I don dey take medicine so the thing don dey come down now I don dey see my legs. Before I nor dey see my legs," he said.

"They took me to Nnewi, saying we had a show. They held me there and beat me up. They beat me and then inserted poison in my mouth and ran away, leaving me there. It was my boys and dancers that came and carried me home. It was in Enugu that I woke up. God said no, you are not going yet."

He went on to narrate how he was poisoned again in his office and left to die by his staff.

"Here in my office, they brought the first poison, I took it. I was falling around and nobody came to ask. Even the workers did not enter here even though they were hearing me fall around. I vomited something in my bathroom," he said.

John Okafor says he was poisoned and left to die by his staff [Instagram/RealMrIbu]

"They gave me the second one, The people that gave me are the people working with me. I swallowed another one unknowingly because I never suspected them until when God opened my eyes."

"They paid them and gave them enough money to make sure they eliminate me. All these plans are from Enugu, my townspeople, and age grades that are surprised that I can own some things, build some houses, buy a house in Lagos. They asked them to go and kill me.''

John Okafor aka "Mr.Ibu"

Okafor is a Nigerian actor and comedian.

He is considered to be one of Nigeria's most talented comic characters.