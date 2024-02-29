ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Moses Bliss's traditional wedding: A fusion of Nigerian and Ghanaian cultures

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In a celebration that wove together the rich blend of Nigerian and Ghanaian traditions, gospel singer Moses Bliss's traditional wedding was a cultural spectacle to behold.

Moses and Marie
Moses and Marie

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Ghana's landscapes, the ceremony was not just a union of two people but a beautiful fusion of two distinct cultures, exemplifying unity, love, and the blending of families across borders.

Recommended articles

A blend of traditions

The ceremony kicked off with the vibrant hues of traditional Ghanaian attire, with Marie Wiseborn radiating in meticulously designed outfits that paid homage to Ghana's rich textile heritage.

The couple's attire was a harmonious blend of Ghana's colorful kente cloth and Nigeria's regal aso-oke fabric, symbolizing the coming together of two nations through marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rituals and celebrations

The wedding incorporated traditional rituals from both Nigerian and Ghanaian customs, including the Ghanaian "knocking" ceremony, where the groom's family formally requests the bride's hand in marriage.

Marie made a grand entrance, dancing adowa with her bridesmaids and other traditional dancers. This dance were performed with a deep respect for both cultures' heritage, creating a seamless blend that was both meaningful and heartwarming.

ADVERTISEMENT

A union beyond borders

Moses Bliss's traditional wedding was more than just a celebration of love; it was a powerful statement on the beauty of cultural fusion.

By honoring their roots while embracing their shared future, the couple set a magnificent precedent for cross-cultural unions, proving that love knows no boundaries.

As the festivities drew to a close, it was clear that this was not just a union of two people but a celebration of unity, diversity, and the enduring power of love.

Moses Bliss and his bride's commitment to blending their Nigerian and Ghanaian cultures showcased the perfect harmony that can be achieved when two hearts and cultures come together.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a vivid reminder that in love, there's a beautiful place where cultures can dance together, creating a world where everyone belongs.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Moses Bliss's traditional wedding: A fusion of Nigerian and Ghanaian cultures

Moses Bliss's traditional wedding: A fusion of Nigerian and Ghanaian cultures

Korede Bello celebrates leap year birthday with new songs and stunning photos

Korede Bello celebrates leap year birthday with new songs and stunning photos

The City of Boston declares March 2nd as official Burna Boy’s Day

The City of Boston declares March 2nd as official Burna Boy’s Day

BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang gets engaged

BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang gets engaged

11 emerging artists showcasing Africa's diverse genres

11 emerging artists showcasing Africa's diverse genres

Moses Bliss: Get to know the Superstar Nigerian Gospel singer set to marry in Ghana

Moses Bliss: Get to know the Superstar Nigerian Gospel singer set to marry in Ghana

Veekee James, Warri pikin and more arrive in Ghana to 'shutdown' Moses Bliss' wedding

Veekee James, Warri pikin and more arrive in Ghana to 'shutdown' Moses Bliss' wedding

I was a virgin when I married my wife and I have never cheated on her – Prince David Osei

I was a virgin when I married my wife and I have never cheated on her – Prince David Osei

Chike drops colourful music video for 'Egwu' feat Mohbad

Chike drops colourful music video for 'Egwu' feat Mohbad

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

Wendy Williams Is Leaving Her Sober House

Wendy Williams diagnosed with progressive aphasia, frontotemporal dementia

Larry Madowo

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

429972959 773437077993531 1215878920543941093 n

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi defeats Laide Bakare in boxing match