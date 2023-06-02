The sports category has moved to a new website.
Moet Abebe tearfully discloses reasons behind her failed engagement

Anna Ajayi

The on-air personality no longer believes in the institution of marriage.

Moet Abebe bravely shares her painful experience [Linda Ikeji]

In an emotional interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, she bravely shared her painful experience and the factors that led to the end of her relationship.

"I could have been a married woman right now. I was engaged, but it didn't work out. Also, it was a violent relationship. And I realised that is not what I want for myself," Abebe revealed.

She went on to explain the difficult journey she endured, saying, "I was in a violent relationship for about two and a half years. It wasn't even a thing that someone would have to come and drag me out of the relationship, I need to sort of realise that no more, this cannot be you loving yourself. You being here means that you don't want the best for yourself. And that was how I left the relationship."

The actress' disclosure comes after she openly expressed her discontent with the institution of marriage in a social media Q&A session with her fans. When a fan proposed to her, she responded by saying, "I don't think I want to get married. It's a major fraud. But what do I know?"

Watch the full interview:

Laura Monyeazo Abebe, widely recognised as Moet Abebe is a Nigerian video jockey, television presenter, actress, and catering executive. Moet's journey to stardom began when she made the decision to return to Nigeria with aspirations of pursuing a career as a TV presenter.

Shortly after relocating to Lagos, Nigeria, she seized an opportunity to audition for Soundcity TV. Impressing the judges, Moet successfully secured a position as a TV presenter and producer for the network. She quickly gained popularity on Soundcity TV, where she hosted shows like One On One, Body & Soul, and Global Countdown.

Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

