Nigerian model Oluchi has called out a known enemy who she plans to deal with.

The superstar model took to her Instagram page on Monday, February 8, 2021, where she vowed to fight with the unmentioned enemy till their 4th generation.

"Till your next 4th generation. I, OLUCHI will WAR with you. I am here to specifically teach you how it’s done. With great pleasure. You met your match. I will TEACH you. You must Learn. Since they didn’t teach you at home," she wrote.

"I will school u. Chronic Liar! Hungry old Criminal 😂🤣 Mark my word, 10 kobo you will NEVER see. Ole! Let me hear you say pimp. Anuofia! You are nothing but a Complete disgrace to human race. 🤣😂🤣😅🤣😂 LOSER! Greatest loser of all times!!!! When I’m done with you, you will be on you 5th Heart transplant. Wait on it. 👸🏾."

When asked by her fans why she was specifically fighting the 4 generations of the 'enemy,' her response was quite interesting;

"Nah! When you fight the devil you can’t be nice. You wage WAR!! Boldly," she replied.

Born Oluchi Onweagba, the supermodel is a Nigerian model based in New York City.

She rose to prominence in 1998 after she contested and won the maiden edition of Mnet Face of Africa.

In 2006, Onweagba married Italian fashion designer Luca Orlandi. They have two sons and reside in New York.