The birthday party which took place at Mimi Orjiekwe's house saw friends and family members of the beautiful actress in attendance. Among those who came to party with the birthday girl was Mimi Orjiekwe's mum who looked gorgeous.

Mimi Orjiekwe took to her Instagram stories on Sunday, April 7, 2019, where she shared photos and videos from the birthday party. There was a lot to eat and drink for all the those who came to celebrate with Jasmine.

Even though there has been a lot of drama between Mimi Orjiekwe and her estranged husband, Charles Billion, the two were able to put aside their differences and celebrate their daughter on her birthday.

The last time we saw an estranged couple come together to celebrate the birthday of their child was back in 2018 when Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill marked their son's birthday.

The beautiful actress on Friday, February 16, 2018, had a birthday party organised for her son, King which took place at his school in Abuja. The party saw classmates and friends of King in attendance.

King's father and ex-husband to Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill was also around to celebrate with his son.