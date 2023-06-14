ADVERTISEMENT
Mercy Johnson calls Yvonne Nelson her ‘sister for life’

Anna Ajayi

The actress recalls a special moment in her life.

Mercy Johnson and her friend, Yvonne Nelson [Instagram]
Mercy Johnson and her friend, Yvonne Nelson [Instagram]

In a recent Instagram clip shared by Yvonne, Mercy revealed the strong bond they share, referring to Yvonne as her "sister for life."

According to the mother of four, their friendship began in 2008 and has grown steadily over the years.

She recalled Yvonne's important role as her chief bridesmaid during her wedding to Prince Okojie in 2011 and expressed gratitude for her support and cooperation.

Mercy affectionately said, "Yvonne is my sister. We met 15 years ago, and she was my chief bridesmaid. Yvonne is my sister because when I needed my friends, my team, she was there, excited and very cooperative. She's a calm person who likes to stay in her lane, but once she's got you, she's got you. She got me 12 years ago, and it's for life."

Yvonne Nelson is a talented Ghanaian actress, model, film producer, and entrepreneur. Both actresses have made outstanding contributions to the film industry.

Mercy Johnson's notable works include The Ghost and the Tout, Battle on Buka Street, and Passport.

