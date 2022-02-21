VSL Media has unveiled a first look at 'Passport', its new film currently in production.
Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke to star in new Dimeji Ajibola film 'Passport'
Filming recently wrapped up for the Vincent Okonkwo produced romantic drama.
Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, 'Passport' features Nollywood stars Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke, Zubby Micheal, Adedimeji Lateef, Jide Kosoko, Emem Ufot, NASBOI among others and will center on two main characters as they find themselves intertwined while trying to navigate a new lives together.
Principal photography recently wrapped up for the romantic comedy which producer, Vincent Okonkwo says will leave film lovers spellbound.
The film follows the story of Oscar and Funke, two people on the opposite end of the spectrum both deeply lonely and in search of some excitement. One of them is a rich kid who must work together with a ghetto tomboy to recover his stolen passport or miss a flight to an interview that would change his life.
The latest VSL media production follows the Biodun Stephen directed drama 'Wildflower'. The feature film is set to hit cinemas this year.
