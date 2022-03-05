'You were sleeping with my husband when your son was 5 months old - Kazim Adeoti's wife drags Mercy Aigbe

In a recent chat with MediaRoomHub, Aigbe denied knowing Funsho while her new husband also debunked the claims that he was friends with Lanre Gentry (Aigbe's ex-husband).

Obviously triggered by that interview, Funsho took to her Instagram page on Saturday, March 5, 2022, where she dragged the actress.

"Let’s get the record straight here, this post is regarding an interview recently going around by Media Room Hub with my soon “to be” ex-husband in one of his numerous lies, I want you all to know that in contrary to what Mr. Adeoti said I did NOT and will NEVER SETTLE to have a second wife in my marriage to him," she wrote.

"As for you Mercy let’s cut the crap, we were friends, but the shame and your glam lifestyle will not let you admit it, you have been sleeping with Kazim since your son was only 5 months old. I introduced you to Kazim as my friend."

She also revealed how she invited the movie star and her former husband to Adeoti's birthday when their relationship was rosy.

"I called and personally invited you and your ex-husband to the 40th surprise birthday party I did for my soon-to-be ex-husband. You were a constant friend of mine back then, I brought you close as a friend because I liked you, but you repaid me by sleeping with my husband Kazim," revealed.

"You were a problem in my marriage for YEARS, now am happy to let you know this is only the beginning of the end for you. Am DONE he’s all yours, ENJOY. Am really passed this.

"Like I said in my first post “Losing someone who does not respect or appreciate you is actually a gain, not a loss” Thank you all!”

Aigbe has always denied being friends with Funsho.