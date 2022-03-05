RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You were sleeping with my husband when your son was 5 months old - Kazim Adeoti's wife drags Mercy Aigbe

Odion Okonofua

Funsho says Mercy Aigbe snatched her husband after she introduced her as a friend.

Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti and Funsho Adeoti [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/KazimAdeoti] [Instagram/AsiwajuCouture]
The estranged wife of media mogul Kazim Adeoti, Funsho has slammed Mercy Aigbe over her recent interview.

In a recent chat with MediaRoomHub, Aigbe denied knowing Funsho while her new husband also debunked the claims that he was friends with Lanre Gentry (Aigbe's ex-husband).

Obviously triggered by that interview, Funsho took to her Instagram page on Saturday, March 5, 2022, where she dragged the actress.

Funsho says Mercy Aigbe snatched her husband after she introduced her as a friend.
"Let’s get the record straight here, this post is regarding an interview recently going around by Media Room Hub with my soon “to be” ex-husband in one of his numerous lies, I want you all to know that in contrary to what Mr. Adeoti said I did NOT and will NEVER SETTLE to have a second wife in my marriage to him," she wrote.

Funsho says Mercy Aigbe snatched her husband after she introduced her as a friend.
"As for you Mercy let’s cut the crap, we were friends, but the shame and your glam lifestyle will not let you admit it, you have been sleeping with Kazim since your son was only 5 months old. I introduced you to Kazim as my friend."

She also revealed how she invited the movie star and her former husband to Adeoti's birthday when their relationship was rosy.

"I called and personally invited you and your ex-husband to the 40th surprise birthday party I did for my soon-to-be ex-husband. You were a constant friend of mine back then, I brought you close as a friend because I liked you, but you repaid me by sleeping with my husband Kazim," revealed.

Funsho says Mercy Aigbe snatched her husband after she introduced her as a friend.
"You were a problem in my marriage for YEARS, now am happy to let you know this is only the beginning of the end for you. Am DONE he’s all yours, ENJOY. Am really passed this.

"Like I said in my first post “Losing someone who does not respect or appreciate you is actually a gain, not a loss” Thank you all!”

Aigbe has always denied being friends with Funsho.

In the now controversial interview, Adeoti also said that Mercy Aigbe didn’t snatch him as he is a full-grown man.

