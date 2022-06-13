RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Aigbe says Larrit has been bullying her on social media for years

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and businesswoma Larrit [Instagram/MercyAigbe] [Instagram/LarritShowVillage]
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and businesswoma Larrit [Instagram/MercyAigbe] [Instagram/LarritShowVillage]

The movie star took her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 13, 2022, where she gave her side of the story.

"I have been bullied several times online by Larrit (Lara). She calls me unprintable names unprovoked. Yesterday, she took it a step further by physically assaulting me. I was a friend's store opening to celebrate with her," she wrote.

"Larrit was one of the guests. This woman for some reasons best known to her, slanders me at every opportunity she gets. She has done many live videos and posts to this effect. I tried to reach out to her to understand what the issues were but she choose to ignore."

Aigbe also revealed that she has known and done business with the socialite for a while. She, however, wondered what her grievance against her was all about.

Aigbe's post is coming hours after Larrit shared a subliminal message via her Instagram page about the incident.

The two women were guests at the opening of a plaza belonging to another socialite Remmy Gold over the weekend.

Drama started after Aigbe and Larrit got into a heated argument.

It didn't take long before Larrit threw a bottle at the actress and the two went all physical with each other.

It took the intervention of the other guests from preventing the women to cause bodily harm to each other.

Aigbe was later seen leaving the party, looking rough-handed with the assistance of other guests.

It is not clear why the women got into a fight.

However, a popular blogger has alleged that the two women got into a fight over a romantic relationship with a man.

Aigbe is currently married to media mogul, Kazim Adeoti.

The actress is yet to release any statement following the ugly incident.

Larrit is a Lagos-based businesswoman and socialite. She owns a boutique in one of the business districts in Lekki and Akoka.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

