Mercy Aigbe offers empowering words, prayers for a new Nigeria

In her prayerful caption, the actress fervently wished that the new administration would bring favourable changes that benefit all citizens, ushering in a period of progress and prosperity for Nigeria.

Additionally, she urged her followers to distance themselves from negative and toxic individuals, encouraging them to take charge and remove such influences from their lives.

"As it's a new dawn in Nigeria, I pray this administration favours us, I pray this season will be the beginning of a better, greater Nigeria," expressed the actress.

In a spirited call to action, she reminded her audience to raise the rent in their minds and evict negative and toxic people from their mental space. She wrote, "Don’t forget not to allow negative and toxic people to rent space in your head. Raise the rent and kick them out!"

Mercy Aigbe Hajiya Meena, a celebrated Nigerian actress, director, fashionista, and businesswoman, is widely recognised for her contributions to the Yoruba indigenous film industry.