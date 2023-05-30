The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Aigbe offers empowering words, prayers for a new Nigeria

Anna Ajayi

This follows the recent inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's new president.

Mercy Aigbe showers prayers for the country [Instagram/MercyAigbe]
Mercy Aigbe showers prayers for the country [Instagram/MercyAigbe]

Recommended articles

In her prayerful caption, the actress fervently wished that the new administration would bring favourable changes that benefit all citizens, ushering in a period of progress and prosperity for Nigeria.

Additionally, she urged her followers to distance themselves from negative and toxic individuals, encouraging them to take charge and remove such influences from their lives.

"As it's a new dawn in Nigeria, I pray this administration favours us, I pray this season will be the beginning of a better, greater Nigeria," expressed the actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a spirited call to action, she reminded her audience to raise the rent in their minds and evict negative and toxic people from their mental space. She wrote, "Don’t forget not to allow negative and toxic people to rent space in your head. Raise the rent and kick them out!"

Mercy Aigbe Hajiya Meena, a celebrated Nigerian actress, director, fashionista, and businesswoman, is widely recognised for her contributions to the Yoruba indigenous film industry.

Her inspiring words and prayerful message have deeply resonated with her followers, providing them with renewed hope and encouragement during these transformative times for the nation. Her heartfelt sentiments come at a significant moment, as Nigeria's President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was officially inaugurated into office on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mercy Aigbe offers empowering words, prayers for a new Nigeria

Mercy Aigbe offers empowering words, prayers for a new Nigeria

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

AY confronts trolls after accepting national award

AY confronts trolls after accepting national award

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Odumodu Blvck releases 'Dog Eat Dog' remix featuring Santi & Bella Shmurda

Odumodu Blvck releases 'Dog Eat Dog' remix featuring Santi & Bella Shmurda

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

South Africa's Nandi Madida is new host of Apple Music Africa Now Radio

South Africa's Nandi Madida is new host of Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido and his wife, Chioma [TheNiche]

Marrying Chioma was the best decision I ever made - Davido

Ebuka mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu mourns BBNaija ex-housemate, Joseph Ada

Nigerian singer 2Face & his wife actress Annie Idibia

'2Baba didn't irresponsibly father multiple children,' Annie Idibia defends husband

Seun Kuti is not in support of the national awards confered [Twitter]

Seun Kuti slams Buhari's critics for accepting national awards