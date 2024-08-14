May Yul-Edochie excited to appear in new 'Wives on Strike' film

On August 13, 2024, Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli posted the trailer for her film to her Instagram page and May Yul-Edochie took to the comment section to express her excitement.

She wrote, "I finally got to feature in a movie and it’s the UPRISING! A must watch cos it’s loaded."

May's comment was met with equal excitement and words of encouragement from her fans and followers.

A fan responded to her comment, saying, "I would love to watch it. I can't wait for it to be shown on Netflix or Prime Video. Well done, my Queen, you never disappoint. Greetings from Ireland."

"The world is ready for you, queen," another fan wrote

"God got your back, daughter of grace 💖, it's a must watch," said another.

Her debut comes after she divorced her ex-husband Yul Edochie in August 2023 on the grounds of adultery noting that she and Yul got married under the 1970 marriage act, which states that neither man nor woman can have more than one wife/husband at a time.

She also sued him and his second wife Judy Austin for ₦100 million in damages. During the proceeding, she was represented by the renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana and the Eculaw group.