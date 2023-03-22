Mawuli Gavor and partner expecting first child

The good news was announced by the actor to his fans and followers on Instagram today, March 22, which also happens to be his birthday.

He announced that this is his best birthday yet as he released pictures of himself and his expectant partner. He wrote, “A year older The best is yet to come.”

Fans and colleagues of the actor have since flooded his social media accounts with congratulatory messages, wishing the couple a safe and healthy pregnancy. Many have also expressed their excitement about seeing Gavor transition into fatherhood.

Gavor is a Ghanaian actor, model, and television presenter. He is known for his roles in popular Nollywood movies such as 'The Delivery Boy,'and 'Sugar Rush.'

The actor has also worked as a presenter on several TV shows, including '53 Extra' and 'The Spot.'

