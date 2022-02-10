Maureen Esisi sends tongues wagging after sharing sensual video with BBNaija's Cross

Everything about the video gives so many sexual vibes between the two celebrities.

From a shirtless Cross drinking from a glass while Esisi twerks in the background to the last scene of the video where she's lifted and eventually carried to the bedroom by the reality TV star.

Lest we forget Muni Long's 'Hrs and Hrs' song playing in the background.

Interestingly her caption for the video gave hints that it might all be about the upcoming Valentine's Day celebration.

"We be TikToking for a Second @crossda_boss 😂🥰❤️ Who is your Valentine?🥰🥰🥰🥰," she wrote.

Esisi was one of the few celebrities who publicly campaigned for Cross during his stay in Biggie's house.

Pulse Nigeria

The news of Blossom and Esisi's marriage collapse first broke the Internet in September 2019.

To date Blossom has remained silent as to why his once admired marriage crashed.