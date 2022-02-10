RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Maureen Esisi sends tongues wagging after sharing sensual video with BBNaija's Cross

Esisi teases fans with steamy video and it has a lot of people talking.

Maureen Esisi and reality TV star Cross Okonkwo
Maureen Esisi and reality TV star Cross Okonkwo

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi has sent tongues wagging after sharing a sensual video with former BBNaija housemate, Cross.

Everything about the video gives so many sexual vibes between the two celebrities.

From a shirtless Cross drinking from a glass while Esisi twerks in the background to the last scene of the video where she's lifted and eventually carried to the bedroom by the reality TV star.

Lest we forget Muni Long's 'Hrs and Hrs' song playing in the background.

Interestingly her caption for the video gave hints that it might all be about the upcoming Valentine's Day celebration.

"We be TikToking for a Second @crossda_boss 😂🥰❤️ Who is your Valentine?🥰🥰🥰🥰," she wrote.

Esisi was one of the few celebrities who publicly campaigned for Cross during his stay in Biggie's house.

Blossom Chukwujekwu and estranged wife, Maureen Esisi
Blossom Chukwujekwu and estranged wife, Maureen Esisi

The news of Blossom and Esisi's marriage collapse first broke the Internet in September 2019.

To date Blossom has remained silent as to why his once admired marriage crashed.

However, Maureen, on the other hand, gave some reasons why they are no longer together.

