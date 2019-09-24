Popular Abuja based On-Air personality, Matilda Duncan has welcomed a baby girl in the United States of America.

The new mom took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 23, 2019, where she announced the big news. She went on to share a photo of the baby with an adorable caption.

"That God made it possible for Grace to bring you to me on this earth... welcome!!! my love, my daughter, will love u till ur dying days. God bless you my heart #QueenSimi #myVirgoPrincess!!! God bless your daddy for me," she wrote.

Popular Abuja based On-Air personality, Maltida Duncan has welcomed a baby girl in the United States of America.[LindaIkeji]

Congratulations to Maltida Duncan from all of us at PULSE. 2019 has indeed been a year of celebrity baby arrivals and it doesn't look like they will be slowing down.

Popular Abuja based On-Air personality, Maltida Duncan has welcomed a baby girl in the United States of America.[LindaIkeji]

Toyin Abraham, Ruth Kadiri, Ronke Odunsaya and TBoss have all welcome their first babies in the space of two months this year.

ALSO READ: Ronke Odusanya welcomes 1st child

Toyin Abraham welcomes baby boy

The first photo of Toyin Abraham and her newborn baby has made its way to the Internet [Instagram/NkechiSunday]

The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo's Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A visibly excited Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy as she thanked God for the safe delivery. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.

"This is the LORD'S doing & it's marvelous in our eyes.....the joy I have been feeling since I heard the news is immeasurable 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💙💃💃💃💙💙💙💙💙💙💃💃💃 @toyin_abraham welcome to motherhood darling....... may you always be happy, God's blessings will never depart from your new family....... his grace, riches and protection will always be in your @kolawoleajeyemi, thank you!!! ...... Yes!!! I'm a proud sexy grand godmother 😜 💃💃💃💃💃," she wrote.

The first photo of Toyin Abraham and her newborn baby has made its way to the Internet [LindIkeji]

Just before it was announced that Toyin Abraham had welcomed a baby, photos from her pre-wedding photoshoot with soon to be husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi had already gone viral.