Mary Njoku and husband celebrate 11th wedding anniversary

The love-struck actress took to her to celebrate the happy occasion, fawning over her husband. She posted a beautiful throwback from the day they renewed their wedding vows on the beach.

In her caption, she penned her emotions, noting that their marriage is the best ride she has ever been on. She also declared that she would not have their marriage any other way, despite the bumps in the road.

It read, "11yrs of experiencing each other’s madness and goodness! Though the journey has been bumpy, it's still the best ride I have ever been on. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Happy wedding anniversary my love @Jasonnjoku."

The happy couple initially tied the knot on August 14, 2013, and then welcomed their first child shortly after, a boy named Jason Obinna Njoku. Two years after the happy couple widened their family by one, in 2015 when their first girl was born. The news of the baby, Nwakaego Njoku's birth was announced via Instagram. Later in 2017, their last born was born, another beautiful girl.

For their 10th wedding anniversary last year, the couple alongside their children, family, and friends, took to the Maldives to hold to renew their wedding vows.

Her husband, Jason shared a picture of the family all dressed in white, at a beachside, via his Twitter page, saying, “Married @MrsMaryNjoku again. Cried again. Dear Lord bless us forever, NjokuClan,” he captioned the picture.