Mark Zuckerberg welcomes 3rd child with wife Priscilla Chan
Zuckerberg and his wife already have two children together.
The Meta CEO welcomed a baby girl, Aurelia, on Thursday, March 23, and took to Instagram to share photos of the new arrival.
One of the photos showed the billionaire starring lovingly at his ‘little blessing while another showed his wife lying on the hospital bed with Aurelia on her chest.
He captioned the post: "Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing."
He announced the third child's impending arrival in a post on Meta's Instagram just a month before.
"Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year," he wrote, captioning a photo in which he also placed his hand on his wife's stomach.
