A Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom, Michael Olafisoye has called out former Big Brother Naija housemate, Elozonam, for flirting with his adulterous wife.

The young man took to Twitter on Sunday, September 27, 2020, where he dragged his wife, Funke for cheating on him with several men including a popular photographer after their wedding at the registry.

He went on to reveal a conversation his wife had with former Big Brother Naija housemate, Elozonam where the two were flirting with each other.

Michael Olafisoye highlights conversation his wife had with reality TV star, Elozonam [Twitter/DemoUK]

Photos from Michael Olafisoye's court wedding [TrendMap]

He, however, took down that tweet.

"I’m shattered, shocked, disappointed, not surprised, and feel like it’s karma all at the same time. Like a blow to the chest that you never thought would come," he tweeted.

Michael Olafisoye's tweet about his wife and her alleged cheating escapades [Twitter/CvvAaa]

"Literally don’t know what to do."

Michael Olafisoye narrates his experience with his wife [Twitter/CvvAaa]

"Sleep no dey come but in other news, this stupid girl reset my phone so I won’t have the chats and pics she sent to these guys anymore. Actually, she’s not stupid, that’s a good move. Like a penalty after the match."

More of the tweets shared by Michael Olafisoye [Twitter/CvvAaa]

"Guys plx don’t be stupid, more often than not, you’re probably fucking a girl that’s in a relationship somewhere else. The same is happening with your own babe."

He however insisted that Elozonam didn't sleep with his wife rather they flirted while chatting.

"And btw I never said Elo lashed her. She said he should come and collect chocolate from the breast. That’s all," he added.

A screenshot of a chat conversation Michael had with his wife, Funke where she appealed to him to take down the tweets [Twitter/CvvAaa]

He went on to reveal that the wedding which was billed to hold later in November has been cancelled.

"Also the wedding is on the 28th of November at some event centre in Ikeja. Yall are welcome. Details to follow. Divorce will follow immediately at ikoyi registry on Monday 30th of November 9am prompt. Dress code baff up!!"

Elozonam and the other men he called out are yet to release any statement.