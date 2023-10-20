ADVERTISEMENT
Lupita Nyongo announces split from boyfriend after one year together

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She stressed that she could no longer trust him after he deceived her.

Lupita Nyong'o and her boyfriend Selema Masekela have ended their relationship [Instagram/LupitaNyongo]
The actress let the public in on her heartbreak via her Instagram account. Even though she took into account the bigger issues in the world, she felt the need to let her followers know that she had disassociated herself from the musician

"There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…," she began.

In her detailed post, she said she wore her heart on her sleeve, describing her pain and anguish from the split, noting that she was tempted to stay lowkey until she felt better. Instead, she has decided to face her pain and keep it real with everyone to serve as inspiration for anyone else going through a breakup.

Her post read in part, "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, “Whatever, my life is better this way.” But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass... "

Nyongo announced her relationship with Masekela back in December 2022 after making it Instagram official with a post captioned, "We just click! "#thisismylove." He made a similar post as well captioning it, "Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo."

Lupita Nyong'o and her ex boyfriend Selema Masekela
Lupita Nyong'o and her ex boyfriend Selema Masekela Pulse Live Kenya

Though their relationship became public in 2022, Masekela had been smitten by the actress way before then. Though hypothetically speaking, back in 2016, he made it known that he was seated behind her on a plane and did not know what to say to her.

His tweet read, "Hypothetically speaking of course…Let's say you're seated behind Lupita Nyong'o on an airplane, what would be your opening line?"

Seems like he eventually found the right words to strike up a conversation and eventually pull her. Sadly, their relationship was short-lived.

