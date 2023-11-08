Lori Harvey and Damson Idris break up after 1-year relationship

The pair announced their split through a joint statement to the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, noting that they both need to place their full focus on their 'individual paths'.

“We are at a point in our lives where our paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared,” their statement read.

Harvey and Idris first sparked breakup rumours on Sunday, November 5, 2023, after fans noticed that they had taken each other's pictures off their pages. On top of that, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

They first went public with their relationship in January 2023 during her birthday, after which they walked the red carpet together during the premiere of Snowfall which Idris starred in. They were then spotted going on numerous vacations and events together, quickly becoming the IT couple.

Social media users have since reacted to the news of their breakup, with some bringing up Harvey's previous short-lived relationships with American celebrities Michael B Jordan and Future. The model was at one point engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay. After they called off that engagement, she was linked to Justin Combs; Diddy's son in 2018.