Lori Harvey and Damson Idris break up after 1-year relationship

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Looks like America's favourite eligible bachelorette is eligible once again.

They retain their love and respect for each other
They retain their love and respect for each other [Thenews.com]

The pair announced their split through a joint statement to the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, noting that they both need to place their full focus on their 'individual paths'.

“We are at a point in our lives where our paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared,” their statement read.

Their Joint statement
Their Joint statement [Hollywood reporter] Pulse Nigeria
Harvey and Idris first sparked breakup rumours on Sunday, November 5, 2023, after fans noticed that they had taken each other's pictures off their pages. On top of that, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

They first went public with their relationship in January 2023 during her birthday, after which they walked the red carpet together during the premiere of Snowfall which Idris starred in. They were then spotted going on numerous vacations and events together, quickly becoming the IT couple.

The former couple
The former couple [Davebennet/Getty] Pulse Nigeria

Social media users have since reacted to the news of their breakup, with some bringing up Harvey's previous short-lived relationships with American celebrities Michael B Jordan and Future. The model was at one point engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay. After they called off that engagement, she was linked to Justin Combs; Diddy's son in 2018.

Neither Harvey nor Idris have spoken up about their breakup or personally addressed the split, at the time of this report.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

