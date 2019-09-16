Lizzy Anjorin has responded to Toyin Abraham calling her a bastard hours after Toyin Abraham sent a legal warning to her colleague, to desist from defaming her person.

In a six minutes long interview with Gboah TV, Anjorin alleged that she has no issues with Toyin Abraham other than her inability to curb her fans.

Anjorin said Abraham has grown her social media followers to attack her fellow colleagues and fail to render help when needed.

She also made several allegations on the place of birth of Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajewole’s son claiming the baby was delivered in Nigeria.

Anjorin insisted that she has a pure heart and that was why she has decided to respond to Abraham.

Throughout her response, Anjorin failed to identify her grouse with Abraham but repeatedly referred to her as a bastard.

Earlier on Monday, September 16, 2019, Abraham had issued a legal warning to Anjorin to desist from defaming her else face the full wrath of the law. Abraham, through her lawyers, went further to demand a public apology from Anjorin over some of her Instagram posts and alleged snide comments.