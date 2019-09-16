Toyin Abraham has sent a legal warning to fellow Yoruba Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, September 16, 2019, where she shared a copy of the 'cease and desist' notice letter. However, in her usual controversial style, Toyin Abraham called Liz Anjorin a pig, in the caption of the post.

"Silence is not golden. Rather than wrestle with a pig, it might be ideal to let the pig know that it belongs in the pen. No longer speaking on this, my management team and attorneys are taking this up. Cc @bbbmedia @officialsamolatunj1," she wrote.

In the letter, 'Toyin Abraham brought to Liz Anjorin's notice the post she shared on her Instagram page on Sept 14, 2019, where she accused her of sponsoring an article against her.

"You alleged that security officials at the Saudi airport conducted a search on your person for hard drugs ostensibly acting on a tip-off from our client. The evidence you have against our client is simply because one of her fans with Instagram handle @m_adeoye had a tete-a-tete about you with a blog @gistlover.blog1. You unfathomably assumed the blog belongs to our client, that our client sponsored the article," the statement reads.

It didn't end there as Toyin Abraham's lawyers revealed that Liz Anjorin's attack on their client has led to some serious and irreparable injuries. It also says that it has exposed Toyin Abraham to hatred, contempt, and ridicule which has made some of her friends to avoid her.

They finally advised Liz Anjorin to cease and desist from publishing defamatory statements against their client. Delete all aforementioned malicious post and publish a letter of apology to their client.

Finally, Toyin Abraham's lawyer said this is the last warning to Liz Anjorin and if she fails to reply in 24 hours, they would be forced to file a N500M damages legal action against her.

It also requests Liz Anjorin to forward a letter of apology to Toyin Abraham via their office. Finally, Toyin Abraham's lawyer said this is the last warning to Liz Anjorin and if she fails to reply in 24 hours, they would be forced to file a N500M damages legal action against her.