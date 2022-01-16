RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Linking me to a drug issue made me feel low- Obi Cubana

Obi Cubana says the invitation from the NDLEA got to him because he’s always been fighting against drug trafficking.

Night Club proprietor, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana has described his alleged connections with drug dealers as repulsive, saying it made him feel low.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was reported to have recently grilled the socialite for hours over suspicious payments made into Cubana’s account by three convicted drug dealers from Malaysia, Nigeria, and India.

But the NDLEA reportedly allowed him to go home in order to get some documents that would be presented to the agency at a later date.

Speaking about his encounter with the anti-drug agency, the socialite in an interview with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze said he felt low being linked to drug dealers.

He said the invitation from the NDLEA got to him because he’s always been fighting against drug trafficking.

He said, “While growing in life, people must face some challenges, and I am facing mine at the moment. I was in detention for four days and three nights. I did not feel bad because I knew the agency would do a thorough job and if I was cleared, I would be allowed to go because it was not a witch hunt.

“However, linking me to a drug issue made me feel low. It is repulsive because it is something I had made a covenant to never support, invest in or be part of. Getting the invitation from the NDLEA got to me because it is something I have always fought against. It destroys generations, and my children could also become victims. I was told someone paid money into my account, and I believe the agency, which I feel is a responsible one, would make their findings known to the public once they are done with their investigation.”

It would be recalled that prior to his encounter with the NDLEA, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had detained the socialite for alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

After some days in detention, he was allowed to go home.

Linking me to a drug issue made me feel low- Obi Cubana

