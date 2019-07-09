There has been an interesting turn to the divorce case between music mogul, Ubi Franklin and his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro as a Judge has reportedly thrown out the case citing that they are just been childish.

According to blogger, SDK, the judge while sitting at an Ikeja High Court ruled on the basis that their divorce is invalid since Lilian testified that Ubi provides for their child and they are still very good friends.

The report further stated that the judge told them to go and settle their differences amicably, reportedly, because they are only seeking divorce due to childishness.

We don't think this is coming as a surprise to anyone as these guys have maintained a very cordial relationship since they went their separate ways.

From showing up at events together and sending nice birthday messages to each other during their birthdays, this day was indeed predicted.

Lilian Esoro appreciates estranged husband as their son turns 2

Back in July 2018, Lilian Esoro sent a heartfelt message to her estranged husband, Ubi Franklin as their son turned two. The actress made this known on her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, where she showered accolades on Ubi and also posted some really cute photos of the birthday boy. According to Lilian, she was super glad that Ubi and herself are doing a great job raising an adorable son.

"Happy birthday son. I am super blessed seeing you take on another year in good health, happiness n strength. I am super glad your dad and I are able to raise a super Happy, handsome, sweet, smart, and intelligent boy. I really don’t know how we did this @ubifranklintriplemg but we are raising a rare gem here. I bless God for it all.

"We are super proud to have you as our son. Happy birthday my sweet-happy-sugar-creamy-handsome-chocolate-butterscotch footballer in the making Oya oo Modeling Agencies over to you. Go forth and prosper in Jesus name. Mummy loves you #Jayden@2" she captioned the photos.

Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro got married back in November 2015 in an elaborate and flamboyant wedding. However, a year after the marriage, the couple went their separate ways. Their union is blessed with a son, Jayden.