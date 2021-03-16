Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has taken a swipe at men who go after financially stable women with plans to settle down with them.

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 15, 2021, the movie star said such men who are comfortable with their bills being footed by women are vegetables.

"I can never understand a woman that pays a man’s bill. It’s different if you guys are married and things go bad where you have to step in and help till he get back on his feet," she wrote.

Afegbai says every man should be able to take care of his partner. [Instagram/LilianAfegbai]

“But paying his rent and all, men have pride they will carry your money and give to that girl who would respect and appreciate them for the little they do… A man who’s comfortable with a woman paying his bills is a vegetable”.

Afegbai says every man should be able to take care of his partner. [Instagram/LilianAfegbai]

“No matter how much you think a woman has, as a man you should take care of her no matter how little you can afford. That’s you keeping your pride”.

Afegbai is a former Big Brother Africa housemate.

In 2018 she won the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) for Indigenous movie of the Year for her production debut Bound in 2018.