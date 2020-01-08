It looks like several celebrities from America are already falling in love with the idea of visiting Nigeria as Lil Wayne confesses his desire to take a trip to the world's black most populous country.

The award-winning rapper made this known during an interview in the United States of America. He was asked where is the one place in the world that he would love to visit and his answer was shocking.

"I have never been to Nigeria and that is the place that I would love to go to, I have never been to and Egypt. I heard Nigeria is lit. I had a whole different idea of the place..." he said.

Well, 2020 is still very young and like the saying goes 'never say never' as Lil Wayne might pull a surprise concert on us. We know a lot of people are yet to recover from Cardi B's visit to Nigeria back in 2019.

From the moment she arrived in the country, we all knew she was happy to be in Nigeria and she had a swell time. She has practically tweeted about Nigeria every week since December 2019 to date.

Cardi B's visit, the concert, and Nigerian Jollof rice...

Rapper Cardi B in Victoria Island, Lagos

The rapper took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 6, 2019, where she posted a series of videos from her hotel room in Nigeria. She went to talk about not wanting to have the hotel food, rather she would love to eat the real Nigerian Jollof rice.

"Alright this 7 o'clock in the morning I want to go to the f**king hood. I want to see the real Nigeria. I want to eat the hotel food I want like real Nigerian food, all that fish, all that Nigerian Jollof rice, all that, all that," she said.

The concert...

Like the boss she is, Cardi B swooped in wearing an avant-garde green, feathery bodysuit that was missing one leg. [Pulse]

Like the boss she is, Cardi B swooped in wearing an avant-garde green, feathery bodysuit that was missing one leg. The song was 'Money Bag,' this writer's favourite from her Grammy Award-winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Supported by her back-up dancers, she rumbled and swayed on stage to the quality sound production from LiveSpot's speakers.

Cardi B In Lagos: Pictures From LiveSpot X Festival. (Pulse Nigeria)

Her energy was second-to-none as she went through other songs. In the opening minutes, the obvious IJGB-contingent in the VIP and VVIP sections, as well as a few people in the crowd beneath the stage, screamed Cardi's lyrics from the top of their lungs. Her message of sexual liberalism and freewheeling lifestyle obviously resonated with women.