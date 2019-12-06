It's no news that Cardi B is in Nigeria already but what's news is the fact that she wants to eat some Nigerian Jollof rice.

The rapper took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 6, 2019, where she posted a series of videos from her hotel room in Nigeria. She went to talk about not wanting to have the hotel food, rather she would love to eat the real Nigerian Jollof rice.

"Alright this 7 o'clock in the morning I want to go to the f**king hood. I want to see the real Nigeria. I want to eat the hotel food I want like real Nigerian food, all that fish, all that Nigerian Jollof rice, all that, all that," she said.

We hope she gets to achieve her desire just in time before her planned concert in the country. The music star is in Africa and will be visiting two countries for her planned concerts.

We hope she gets to achieve her desire just in time before her planned concert in the country. The music star is in Africa and will be visiting two countries for her planned concerts. [Instagram/IamCardiB]

Her dancing video ahead of her trip to Nigeria...

The rapper took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 5, 2019, where she shared a video of herself dancing in a private jet. [Instagram/IamCardiB]

The rapper took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 5, 2019, where she shared a video of herself dancing in a private jet. She went on to caption the video with a quote announcing her trip to Africa.

"1:03 am drop my KK in NY on my way to Afrriiiiicaaaaaaaaaa baybeeeee!!!!!!" she captioned the video.

The rapper took to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 5, 2019, where she shared a video of herself dancing in a private jet. [Instagram/IamCardiB]

Even though a lot of people aren't happy that she didn't specify the particular country she is visiting, we kinda understand because she will be in Ghana and Nigeria.